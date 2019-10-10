Connect with us

Dark mode for Gmail and Maps is officially rolling out – here’s how to turn it on

Image: Google

I think it’s safe to say almost everyone loves a good Dark mode on their devices and apps. It’s easier on the eyes and easier on the battery, what’s not to like? Now, Google is officially rolling out its Dark mode for both Gmail and Google Maps.

The announcement was made via Twitter, but instead of a big post, the news simply came in a reply to a user who asked about the feature.

As you can see from the tweet, the feature is rolling out for users running Android 10 and iOS 11 or higher. No one here at KnowTechie has the feature at the time of this writing, but such is the case with these slow rollouts.

If you want to check out Dark mode for Gmail, here’s how:

Just remember, that it’s possible that your device hasn’t received the update, so please don’t get mad if these don’t work for you.

For iOS, follow these steps:

  • If you’ve got iOS 13, you can either set system-wide Dark Mode in Settings > Display & Brightness > Appearance and tap on Dark
    • Or, you can go to the Theme tab (only available for those with the update) in the Gmail app, and turn it on there
  • If you’ve got iOS 11 or 12, you can open Gmail and head to the Settings tab to turn on dark mode

For Android 10, follow these:

  • If you have Android 10, head to Settings -> Display -> Theme
    • If you own a Pixel, turning Battery Saver on also turns on system-wide Dark Mode
  • Heading to the Theme tab in Gmail will also let you set it, but only for Gmail (only available for those with the update)

Dark mode for Google Maps should work similarly.

What do you think? Do you have Dark mode for your Gmail and Google Map apps? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

