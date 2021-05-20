News
After almost four years, Twitter will soon open up verification applications again
Verify me, you cowards.
Back in 2017, Twitter closed its verification application form after it received a bunch of heat for verifying a white supremacist. Now, the company has reevaluated the system is getting ready to roll out the feature in “the coming weeks.”
Announced in a blog post, Twitter notes it has “been working to bring clarity to the verification eligibility criteria and launched a new policy shaped by public feedback.” Part of this includes a new verification system for users that fall under one of six categories.
This six categories include:
- News/journalists
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Activists and organizers
- Companies/brands and nonprofit organizations
- Government officials
It’s quite possible that Twitter will expand on these categories as time goes on, as well.
When the feature is made available, you will be able to apply for verification directly from the Account Settings section of your Twitter account.
To make sure you are prepared for the verification process, make sure your Twitter account has a verified email or phone number, a profile image, and a display name. You’ll also need a picture of your government-issued ID, an official email with a relevant domain, or an official website that references your Twitter account.
The company says that you’ll typically know if you were accepted within days, but it may take up to a few weeks if there are many open applications, which you should expect when this relaunches in the coming weeks.
Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Twitter will abandon its racially bias image cropping software
- Twitter’s upcoming subscription service could run you $2.99 a month and remove ads
- Facebook has copied yet another feature from Twitter
- Instagram may soon allow users to make posts from web browsers