After almost four years, Twitter will soon open up verification applications again

Back in 2017, Twitter closed its verification application form after it received a bunch of heat for verifying a white supremacist. Now, the company has reevaluated the system is getting ready to roll out the feature in “the coming weeks.”

Announced in a blog post, Twitter notes it has “been working to bring clarity to the verification eligibility criteria and launched a new policy shaped by public feedback.” Part of this includes a new verification system for users that fall under one of six categories.

This six categories include:

News/journalists

Entertainment

Sports

Activists and organizers

Companies/brands and nonprofit organizations

Government officials

It’s quite possible that Twitter will expand on these categories as time goes on, as well.

When the feature is made available, you will be able to apply for verification directly from the Account Settings section of your Twitter account.

Image: KnowTechie

To make sure you are prepared for the verification process, make sure your Twitter account has a verified email or phone number, a profile image, and a display name. You’ll also need a picture of your government-issued ID, an official email with a relevant domain, or an official website that references your Twitter account.

The company says that you’ll typically know if you were accepted within days, but it may take up to a few weeks if there are many open applications, which you should expect when this relaunches in the coming weeks.

