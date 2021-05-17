Twitter has been toying with the idea of a subscription service for a while, and now app researcher Jane Manchun Wong has delivered some spicy information about the service and what some of the features could be.

The service, which is being referred to as Twitter Blue, could actually just be one of the multiple tiers available from Twitter and it is possible that Twitter Blue is just referencing a base tier, which would run people $2.99 per month.

According to Wong, Twitter Blue will include things such as a new Collections tab that lets users save and organize their favorite tweets for easier viewing. Not a huge feature, but I could definitely see it being nice for certain things.

Twitter is calling their upcoming Subscription Service “Twitter Blue”, priced at $2.99/month for now, including paid features like:



Undo Tweets: https://t.co/CrqnzIPcOH



Collections: https://t.co/qfFfAXHp1o pic.twitter.com/yyMStpCkpr — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 15, 2021

There’s also the possibility of an “Undo Tweet” feature, which would give people a set amount of time to pull back a tweet before it goes live to the world. While it is no edit button, something the entire world desperately craves, being able to undo a tweet could be nice, especially for Twitter accounts with larger followings.

Wong mentions that the subscription model could include multiple tiers, including one with a “clutter-free” news reading experience, which may point to no ads. That said, it is also possible that removing ads will be available on every tier.

Sadly, there is still no release date for Twitter Blue and the company is still keeping everything pretty close to the chest, but if this tweet is anything to go by, there is a good chance we’ll be getting some official statements from the company later this year.

