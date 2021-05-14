News
After two years, Twitter is finally adding DM search for Android
The company also plans to expand DM search to message content in the future.
If you use Twitter to talk to your friends, trying to find the person in your list of messages can be a pain. While iOS got DM search nearly two years ago, Android users have had to scroll endlessly looking for a specific thread – until now.
Announced this week, Twitter is expanding its DM search functionality to Android, but if you are expecting a fully-realized search then you’ll need to wait a little longer. This update means you will only be able to search users, and not message contents.
It should also be noted that desktop Twitter users have also had the ability to search for users in direct messages for the same amount of time that it has been available on iOS.
As you can see in the tweet above, Twitter is aware that people want more options for searching DMs, but we shouldn’t expect anything until later this year. That will be extremely helpful, as currently, the process requires a bunch of scrolling to find things that may have been sent weeks or months ago.
