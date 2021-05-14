After two years, Twitter is finally adding DM search for Android

If you use Twitter to talk to your friends, trying to find the person in your list of messages can be a pain. While iOS got DM search nearly two years ago, Android users have had to scroll endlessly looking for a specific thread – until now.

Announced this week, Twitter is expanding its DM search functionality to Android, but if you are expecting a fully-realized search then you’ll need to wait a little longer. This update means you will only be able to search users, and not message contents.

We’ve brought the DM search bar to Android and are rolling out an improved version that lets you search for all of your old convos, not just the most recent ones.



Waiting for the option to search your DMs for message content? We’re working on releasing that later this year! https://t.co/wAQxSokJt6 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 13, 2021

It should also be noted that desktop Twitter users have also had the ability to search for users in direct messages for the same amount of time that it has been available on iOS.

As you can see in the tweet above, Twitter is aware that people want more options for searching DMs, but we shouldn’t expect anything until later this year. That will be extremely helpful, as currently, the process requires a bunch of scrolling to find things that may have been sent weeks or months ago.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: