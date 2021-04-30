Instagram now lets you mute audio and video on Instagram Live

Fans of Instagram’s livestreaming feature, Instagram Live, now have a new tool for the feature. Instagram has introduced the ability to mute both audio and video during an Instagram Live video chat.

Taking a page out of Clubhouse’s playbook, Instagram has added this feature to make Instagram Live more accessible for everyone.

This new feature greatly opens up the accessibility of Instagram Live by giving users different options when joining a live chat. The company revealed the new feature on the official Instagram Twitter account.

Normalize not always being “on” 👀



Now you can mute your video or audio when you’re Live 🔇 pic.twitter.com/fgqMMKHfJi — Instagram (@instagram) April 29, 2021

Having the ability to mute either audio or video on your side of a live chat is very appealing. Many people don’t feel comfortable with how they look all of the time, so having the ability to turn off the camera will make Instagram Live more appealing to those people.

On the other hand, there are a lot of instances when muting your audio can be beneficial. A lot of the time, people are in a live chat room just to listen, so being able to mute audio can protect from interruptions. Whether your background is just noisy or some sudden distraction comes up, having a mute feature can make any chat room experience much better.

These new features are beginning to roll out for Instagram Live this week. This is a good move for Instagram and its parent company, Facebook. These features seem to be staples in other platforms that offer the same service as Instagram Live, so adding these features help keep people loyal to its platforms.

