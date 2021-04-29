It will cost you an extra $500 to get an Oculus Quest 2 that doesn’t require Facebook

The Oculus Quest 2 has been on the market for a few months now, and people still don’t like Facebook’s involvement in the VR headset. Now it has become possible to get an Oculus Quest 2 headset that doesn’t require a Facebook account, but it’ll cost you an extra $500.

The Oculus Quest 2 is a pretty impressive device. It can be used as a standalone device, or with a gaming PC either wired or using the new Air Link feature. At a price starting at $299, this headset offers stellar performance for the price and has become a favorite among VR headset users.

However, Facebook acquired Oculus a few years ago, and the social media giant was quick to require all Oculus users to have an active Facebook account to use their headsets. But there is now a way to get an Oculus Quest 2 headset that does not require Facebook to be used.

This version of the Quest 2 is actually the business version. Oculus markets this version of the device, which is identical to the 256-gigabyte version of the consumer Oculus Quest 2, to businesses, and the company does not require an active Facebook account to use the device.

The problem is this device sells for $799, which is more than double the cost of the consumer version, and it’s not available at Best Buy or Amazon. You’ll have to contact Oculus Business to purchase this version of the headset. You’ll also have to pay $180 per year after the first year for various business services.

This is a ridiculous price to just have an Oculus Quest 2 that you can use without Facebook, but that’s the power that Facebook has. Facebook is the world’s supervillain, so we should expect it to do supervillain stuff.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.