YouTube now has a dedicated podcasts page for US users

YouTube has started testing a new dedicated podcast service. However, it is only currently available to users in the US.

The new YouTube podcast homepage recently went live, according to findings by the folks over at 9to5Google.

This is coming months after the company was rumored to be working on a podcast service after hiring Kai Chuk as “Podcast Lead” to drive its podcast project.

YouTube’s new podcast homepage

The new podcast service can be accessed directly via YouTube at YouTube.com/podcasts. US users can access popular shows like NBC News, H3 Podcast, and the Pat McAfee Show, among others.

Users will also get podcast recommendations based on their subscription and watch history, as well as popular podcast creators to follow. There are currently 100 popular podcast creators featured on the platform.

The Podcast page shares the same menu with YouTube and also features a search box. Additionally, there are dedicated sections for Comedy, True Crime, Sports, Music, and TV and Film.

According to YouTube’s Paul Pennington, “The podcast destination page on YouTube helps users explore new and popular podcast episodes, shows and creators, as well as recommend podcast content.”

Podcasts, podcasts, podcasts

More and more platforms are beginning to embrace podcasts as a viable content marketing tool. Recently, streaming giant Spotify also started a video podcast service.

Similarly, Apple Podcasts recently got a much-needed update and general overhaul for better performance.

The company recently started testing its pinch-to-zoom feature as well as adding a watermark to YouTube Shorts just like TikTok.

