Twitter will soon let followers tip you for your bad tweets

According to Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, the company is figuring out a way to let users receive tips or digital payments from their followers. As a result, Dorsey said, the social media platform would boost its income and user engagement from its 192 million daily active users.

“I think the first thing we want to focus on is that economic incentive to people who are contributing to Twitter,” he said at the virtual Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference.

Plans of rolling this out is still a ways away. In a statement to Gizmodo, the company is “excited about this potential,” adding “ important to note we are still in very early exploration and we do not expect any meaningful revenue attributable to these opportunities in 2021.”

So yea, this isn’t something we should expect to see this year. Judging from the statement above, Twitter plans to roll this out sometime in 2022.

I think this is an excellent idea on Twitter’s part. Twitter has a loyal user base, so it only makes sense to reward them with a tipping feature like this. Will people actually use it? I think so. I can think of at least a handful of creators I would happily throw money for their tweets. I’m sure I’m not the only one.

