These tools will help you get the most out of Clubhouse

If you’re one of the lucky ones to get an invite into Clubhouse, the audio-only social network that’s all the rage, congrats! The invite-only, iOS-only (for now) app is full of the who’s who of the tech world, letting fans of innovators like Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk hear what they have to say in real-time.

Maybe you’re using it as a podcast replacement, to play in the background while you work, or maybe you actually want to get involved and talk out the problems of the day. We’ll show you how to make your Clubhouse experience a true white tie one.

Here are some killer apps to make your Clubhouse lurking more fun

Clubhouse might be fun, but the UI is lacking some basic things that other app makers have created tools to help with.

Bio builders

Screenshot: Perchance

Nobody likes writing their own bio for social media, especially not on a mobile keyboard. If you don’t want a serious bio, this bio generator will create fake ones for you at the press of a button.

Profile rings

Screenshot: Clubhouse Glow

On Clubhouse, a ring around your profile picture glows when you’re speaking. The thing is, it’s boring and grey. Give your ring a glow with Clubhouse Glow or Clubhouse Profile Picture Ring, and it’ll be like the rave never ended.

Room discovery

Trying to scroll through Clubhouse to find something interesting is terrible if you don’t know what you’re looking for, or if the room you want to listen to isn’t open yet. YoYo lets you search through Clubhouse’s scheduled rooms, so you can pre-plan your listening. If all you want is a better way to search through active rooms, head to Rooms of Clubhouse which has some filtering options.

Text chat

Screenshot: CH Chat

Clubhouse is a voice-first platform, but what if you want to let your listeners ask questions or comment via text? Start a room on CH Chat, then give your audience the code so they can send silent messages. Nice.

Admin stuff for Clubhouse

Nobody wants to have to repeat the rules constantly, but it’s good to have rules, right? Clubhouse Host Notes lets you make a landing page for your Clubhouse room, so attendees can see things like the rules, agendas, and any other relevant info. Think of it as the info panels under a Twitch or YouTube stream. Comet Eventsalso does a similar function, without as many features.

Do you think any of these tools will help your enjoyment on Clubhouse? Are there any services we missed? Does anyone have an invite?

