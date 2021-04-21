Discord has turned down Microsoft’s $12 billion bid

Talks of a Microsoft acquisition of the popular chat application Discord have ceased. Discord has reportedly turned down a $12 billion bid from Microsoft to acquire the company.

According to Bloomberg, the companies have agreed to go their separate ways for now. As of now, Discord is currently considering going public, though nothing official has been announced. According to sources close to the matter, there were several other companies interested in buying the chat app, including Twitter, and some have valued the company up to $18 billion.

However, Microsoft was the only company to have made a serious, official offer, and those talks were shut down pretty swiftly.

Discord is a voice chatting service that is probably best known as a place where gamers can communicate while playing games together. The app allows users to enter chat rooms and have personal calls with multiple people. Different channels surrounding different topics help to bring people of similar interests together in one community.

The app has evolved greatly over the past couple of years, and the company is looking to set itself up as a place where anyone can come to chat, instead of being strictly for gamers.

There are Discord channels devoted to all kinds of things, like cryptocurrencies and NFTs, and more and more people are beginning to discover the application. To the people at Discord, this is a good sign, and going public could help raise the funds necessary to take advantage of these opportunities.

For now, Discord will maintain its current ownership. CEO and co-founder, Jason Citron, will have some big decisions to make in for the future of his company. While having creative control and freedom is certainly important for the success of Discord, it’ll be hard to say no if you add many more billions to that valuation.

