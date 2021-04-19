Microsoft’s xCloud beta is launching for iOS and PC but you’ll need an invite to join

Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, Cloud Gaming (also known as xCloud,) is finally making its way to iOS and PC in the form of a web app starting on Tuesday, April 20. The service, which is part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, will become available on PC and iOS first as an invite-only beta.

This new web app will be available to users at www.xbox.com/play. The site will be accessible from Edge, Chrome, or Safari, and all you need to get started is an active Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

xCloud gives users access to over 100 games, and over 50 of them now have integrated touch controls, meaning all you’ll need is your phone. However, any Bluetooth or USB compatible controller can also be connected to play any xCloud game.

Microsoft is hoping that the invite-only period of the beta won’t last too long. In an Xbox blog post, VP of Project xCloud Catherine Gluckstein said:

“The limited beta is our time to test and learn; we’ll send out more invites on a continuous basis…Our plan is to iterate quickly and open up to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in the coming months so more people have the opportunity to play Xbox in all-new ways.”

This is the first time that the service will be available on both iOS and PC. While Game Pass Ultimate does give users access to over 100 games on PC, this is the first time that users will be able to stream some Xbox games via xCloud. The service was initially launched last year for Android phones, and is currently in an open beta on those devices.

This is good news for iOS and PC gamers. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers a lot of features, and now that xCloud is available on more devices, more people can enjoy the full benefits that come with the subscription. Hopefully, the beta goes smoothly and the service gets opened up to everyone soon.

If you want to sign up for the beta, you can do that here.

