GTA V, MLB The Show 21, and more are coming to Xbox Game Pass in April

Xbox Game Pass has been compiling a great list of games that gamers can play for free as part of the subscription recently, and April will see a few more great additions coming to the service. Some of the biggest titles coming and returning to Game Pass are Rockstar’s hugely popular Grand Theft Auto V as well as Xbox newcomer MLB The Show 21.

This is not the first time that GTA V is becoming available on Game Pass. The popular open-world action crime game was previously on Game Pass last year before being replaced by Rockstar’s other fan-favorite Red Dead Redemption 2. Now Xbox gamers will again be able to experience one of the highest-grossing pieces of media of all time for free as part of Xbox Game Pass.

Another welcome addition to the service is MLB The Show 21. Not only will this be the first time that the award-winning MLB-licensed franchise will be making its way to Xbox, the game will launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one. This is great news for Xbox gamers, like myself, who have been waiting for a chance to get their hands on this series.

In addition to adding these games, Xbox has announced that they are adding touch controls to over 50 games that are available via Cloud Gaming that comes with an Xbox Game Pass subscription. This means that users will be able to use touch controls on Android smartphones or tablets to play certain Game Pass titles. The full list of compatible games can be found here.

These are just a couple of the highlights that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass this month.

Here is the full list of games coming to Game Pass in April

Image: SIE

April has a bunch of games being added, but there are some being removed as well.

April 8

GTA V (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Cloud Gaming)

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud Gaming)

Disneyland Adventures (Now on Cloud Gaming)

Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure (Now on Cloud Gaming)

April 12

NHL 21 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

April 15

Rain on Your Parade (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud Gaming)

Pathway (PC)

April 20

MLB The Show 21 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Cloud Gaming)

Unfortunately, there are also a few games that will be leaving the service during the month. Here are all of the games that are leaving Xbox Game Pass in April:

April 15

Deliver Us the Moon (Console and PC)

Gato Roboto (Console and PC)

Wargroove (Console and PC)

April 16 (EA Play)

Madden 15 (Console)

Madden 16 (Console)

Madden 17 (Console)

Madden 18 (Console)

Madden 25 (Console)

NHL 18 (Console)

NHL 19 (Console)

So there are your Xbox Game Pass additions for the month of April. Xbox gamers will be excited to see some popular titles coming to the service. I personally can’t wait to give MLB The Show 21 a try.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.