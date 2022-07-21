Stray: What to know about the new game where you play as a cat

If you’ve spent any time on social media or the internet at all in the last week, you’ve probably noticed people talking about the new video game where you play as a cat. But what exactly is this Stray video game?

Stray is a brand new video game from Annapurna Interactive and BlueTwelve Studio where you play as an adorable kitty thrust into a compelling story. It offers a new look at apocalyptic titles by giving the player a unique perspective on the outside world.

The game has been a hot topic, with critics and fans alike enjoying the unique experience. But what makes Stray so appealing? Why is every gamer you know talking about a game where you play as a stray cat? Let’s see if we can make sense of it all.

What is the game Stray about?

As we mentioned, Stray is a new kind of game that we haven’t really seen before. Sure, gamers are familiar with the apocalyptic wasteland setting in the game. In Stray, humans are no more; only droids are left to occupy the world.

But the game’s playable character is unlike any main character we’ve seen before. In Stray, you play as a cat. Yep, your average, garden-variety housecat. Not a lion, tiger, or even a bobcat. A cat.

While it might not sound like a game where you play as a housecat would be fun, Stray actually seems to have very interesting gameplay and story.

You’ll get to run around and do all those cat things that you’ve always wanted to try. You can explore tight cracks and crevices, play with cat toys, and jump from ledge to ledge. If you ever wished to be a cat, Stray is the game for you.

But beyond all of that, the game actually seems pretty fun. You’ll go through various levels, solving puzzles and completing quests for droids. You also have a little droid companion called B-12 that runs around with you, helping you on your journey.

Additionally, a big selling point of the game is its unique story. You get separated from your group of cats in the beginning. Then, trapped in an underground world, you find a faction of droids known as the Companions who aim to find a way back to the surface.

The story is seemingly full of twists and turns and aims to bring out players’ emotions. Stray sounds like the next great story game that any fan of single-player story games will likely enjoy.

How much is the game Stray?

Screenshot: Annapurna Interactive / PlayStation

Stray came out on July 19, 2022, as a console exclusive for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You can also play the game on your PC through Steam.

The game costs $29.99 on all three platforms. However, PlayStation gamers can play the game for free with an active PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium subscription. The new PlayStation subscription service is already seemingly paying off.

As of right now, Annapurna Interactive hasn’t said anything about releasing Stray on any other platforms, like Xbox Series X|S or Nintendo Switch.

It’s currently a PlayStation console exclusive. But that could always change in the future, and it’s entirely possible that Stray will come to Xbox consoles eventually.

But for now, you’ll have to enjoy the game either on your PC or on your PlayStation.

Experience a new kind of apocalypse in this game

Screenshot: Annapurna Interactive / PlayStation

If you’ve ever wanted to experience life as a cat, then Stray is the video game for you. The game lets you immediately take on the role of an adorable little kitty thrown into a new environment full of new obstacles.

A new take on the traditional apocalypse, Stray features tons of puzzles and quests that guide you along the game’s dark journey. But there’s also some relief in enjoying the life of a cat playing with toys, exploring new areas, and hopping around from perch to perch.

When you first hear about a game like this, it’s hard to wrap your head around a video game based on a house cat. But people are loving Stray so far, and it offers unique gameplay and a gripping story.

