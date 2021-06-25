Verizon’s new 4G smart display is powered by a custom Amazon Alexa Assistant

A new 4G powered smart display from Verizon has just been leaked. The display will feature an 8-inch screen and will be powered by Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant.

First discovered by Protocol in recent FCC filings from the company, Verizon’s new smart display’s 8-inch 1280X800 display is backed up with 4 Gigabytes of RAM and 16GB of storage. There’s also a front-facing camera that will support video calls. But what sets this smart display apart from the competition, like the Google Nest, is how it connects.

Verizon’s smart display will have WiFi and Bluetooth, both commonly found in such devices. However, the company’s smart display will also have 4G capabilities, which means it could be used without a WiFi connection. This could make the Verizon smart display the first device of its kind to have good functionality on the go.

Another cool thing about Verizon’s smart display is the usage of Amazon’s Alexa Custom Assistant. Users will be able to wake up the device by saying “Hi Verizon,” which utilizes the customization function that Amazon recently added to its Alexa voice assistant. The program allows developers to use all kinds of tools to customize the Alexa voice assistant for their specific products.

There’s no word of when we could expect to see Verizon’s new smart display. Considering that this is the first time we are hearing about it, I expect it will be a while before we see the new device come to the market. But who knows, maybe we’ll be surprised with a new Verizon smart display soon.

