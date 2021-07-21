Samsung’s next Unpacked event will take place on August 11

If you’ve been eagerly waiting to hear about Samsung’s latest smartphones and gadgets, then good news, as you will not have to wait much longer. Samsung’s next Unpacked event is just weeks away.

Announced this week, Samsung’s Unpacked event will take place on August 11 at 10AM EDT. The event will be a virtual one again, and people will be able to watch the livestream on the Samsung website.

There’s no word yet if the livestream will be available on YouTube, but there is a good chance of it.

While we don’t know exactly what the company will show off, the teaser image definitely seems to point at a new Galaxy Z Fold and a new Galaxy Z Flip.

The rumored Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have been teased and leaked over the past couple of months, so it’s not terribly surprising to see them headlining the show.

In addition to the folding phones, there is a good chance Samsung will also reveal its latest smartwatches. This should be a big reveal because it will most likely be the first Samsung smartwatches that utilize Google’s Wear OS platform.

So, there you have it. If you are interested in the latest iteration of folding phones from Samsung, you’ll definitely want to tune in on August 11 to check out the new products.

