Samsung’s new foldable phones are going to cost a whole lot less than older models

What’s the one thing holding you back from purchasing a foldable phone? Is it the design? Functionality? In most cases, the answer always comes down to this: the price. This is why Samsung could be making its folding phones cheaper than its old ones, according to a leak from Evan Blass.

To give you an idea of how much these phones cost, let’s look at the Galaxy Z Fold 2. When the phone launched, Samsung had the device priced at $2,000. It’s now priced down to $1,799.

Well, if this leak from Evan Blass turns out to be true, we should see the price for these foldable phones drop to somewhat normal levels when Samsung unloads its new lineup, which is set to be revealed next week.

Remember that pricing is almost never a direct conversion across markets and currencies. https://t.co/MLvLUynwjG pic.twitter.com/fdbRvnySu6 — Evan (@evleaks) August 3, 2021

As you can see in the leaked pricing above, the higher-end Galaxy Z Fold 3 will start at €1,899 ($2,256), while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will start at €1,099 ($1,305). Variants with more storage will obviously bump up the price a bit more.

To compare, these prices are significantly lower than the starting euro prices of last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 2. So if these leaked prices turn out to be true, we should expect to see these phones to be more budget-friendly than older models.

We’ll find out more concrete pricing and details at Samsung’s Unpacked event on August 11.

