Get 12 months of Samsung Care+ and $100 trade-in credit when you reserve the new Galaxy phone

We’re just a few weeks away from the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event. On August 11, Samsung is set to reveal the next iteration of its Galaxy smartphone, and the company is offering a couple of special rewards for users who reserve a device ahead of next month’s event.

As an added incentive for users looking to get their hands on a new Galaxy smartphone as soon as possible, Samsung is offering a full year of Samsung Care+ for free. Additionally, users who reserve a device can get a boost to their current phone’s trade-in value, with an extra $100 credit.

All you need to do is head over to Samsung’s website and sign yourself up to register for the new device. If you’re looking forward to a new Galaxy smartphone, go ahead and click the link below to reserve your device ahead of the August 11 premiere event. You won’t want to miss out on these savings.

