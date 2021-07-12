A new Samsung Galaxy leak tells us its August Unpacked 2021 event has been unpacked early

Samsung usually has an Unpacked event every August to show off its latest and greatest devices. This year will be no exception, except Samsung hasn’t announced when it will be yet.

That’s okay though, serial smartphone leaker Evan Blass has us covered. He claims the event will take place on August 11, and a whole brace of devices should be officially announced during the event.

That veritable laundry list of devices includes two new Galaxy foldable phones, another Galaxy FE handset, two Galaxy Watches, and a pair of Galaxy Buds. That might not be the entire list that Samsung will show off, but it’s probably pretty close.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 3 should be in attendance, with the center fold that turns the handset into a phablet. This year it’ll be releasing in white, green, and black, if the leaked GIFs are accurate.

Rumor has it that the S Pen stylus will be supported by the foldable, making it a perfect note-taking device. With the Galaxy Note line not releasing a new handset this year, this will be the handset to buy if you like your phones on the larger side.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will also be unveiled, which will come in purple, black, gold, and green. That’s a clamshell device with a flexible OLED screen that runs through the entire inside of the device.

A rumored Galaxy 21 FE looks like it’ll be announced, in white, yellow-ish gray, purple, and black. The midrange device should look quite a lot like the premium Galaxy S21, which should sell like crazy if last year’s S20 FE sales figures are any indication.

Blass also shared GIFs of two smartwatches, which seem to match up with previous rumors of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and the Galaxy Watch Active 4. The Watch 4 Classic should be running the new operating system created from the Google and Samsung collaboration.

The last thing leaked in the tweetstorm was some GIFs of unannounced Galaxy Buds, probably the Galaxy Buds 2 if earlier leaks are accurate. Those will come in gray, purple, and white, based on Blass’ images, but 91mobiles had renders of them in green, black, and white so we’ll have to wait to see which colors Samsung actually went with.

If this leak turns out to be true, mark your calendars for August 11. Given Blass’ previous track record, chances are he’s on the money again. So we should expect to hear something from Samsung any day now.

