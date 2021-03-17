There might not be another Samsung Galaxy Note until 2022

The 2021 Galaxy Note has been off again, on again since late last year, but it’s possible that it won’t be coming out at all this year. This new information comes straight from Samsung co-CEO of IT and mobile communications division, DJ Koh (via Bloomberg), who spoke about the handset at Samsung’s annual shareholders meeting the other day.

His exact words? “It could be a burden to unveil two flagship models in a year so it might be difficult to release [a] Note model in 2H. The timing of [the] Note model launch can be changed but we seek to release a Note model next year.”

That’s down to streamlining Samsung’s product line, rather than the global shortage of semiconductors, which affects everything from computer hardware to microwaves, to mobile devices like the Galaxy Note.

Rumors about dropping the Note started at the end of last year when reports came out about Samsung bringing S-Pen compatibility to its other handsets. That resulted in the Samsung Galaxy S21 range getting the S-Pen, but no official word about the Galaxy Note’s demise.

Will the global market shift mean the Galaxy Note doesn’t arrive until 2022, if it arrives at all? We don’t know at this stage, but with Samsung telling The Verge that it wants to “bring some of the most beloved features of the Galaxy Note to more device categories in 2021,” the future is anything but certain.

