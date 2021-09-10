Apple says Epic needs to “play by the rules” to get back on the App Store

A couple of weeks ago, a new law was passed in South Korea that requires Google and Apple to allow app developers to use other payment methods on their platforms. This is a very localized rule, but it has the potential to have many implications, and we’re already starting to see that play out.

Earlier this week, Epic Games, which has been in a heated battle with Apple about its App Store policies, requested reinstatement for its developer account so it could rerelease Fortnite in South Korea. Apple isn’t having it.

Apple responded to the request with a firm denial. “We would welcome Epic’s return to the App Store if they agree to play by the same rules as everyone else,” reads a statement from Apple to The Verge. It looks like the company isn’t going to budge any time soon.

The South Korean law has yet to go into effect, but Apple says that doesn’t matter. The company claims that Korea’s legislation has nothing to do with vetting developer accounts. And that’s the issue at hand with Epic.

“Epic has admitted to a breach of contract and as of now, there’s no legitimate basis for the reinstatement of their developer account.”

It has been over a year since Fortnite was removed from the App Store. Apple deactivated Epic’s developer account after it circumvented Apple’s payment system in favor of its own. This has led to an all-out brawl, full of litigation and revelations.

Apple’s control over its App Store payment system has been a hot topic for over a year now, and the company has still yet to budge. It will be interesting to see how everything develops once Korea’s new law goes into full effect.

