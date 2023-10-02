Samsung announces October 4 Galaxy S23 FE release date

Samsung has been working on the Galaxy S23 FE for the past few months, and the constant leaks have been a reminder of that.

Some of those leaks showed Samsung toying with going head-to-head with the Google Pixel 8, even with the launch date.

While we were skeptical about the launch date, the latest teaser from Samsung got rid of all that skepticism.

Samsung India seems to have released the date early, by updating its X (formerly Twitter) account’s header with a teaser image.

The image features Samsung’s signature in-line camera setup alongside the tagline “The New Epic.” Further, it mentions that it is launching on October 4.

Galaxy S23 FE going head-to-head with the Google Pixel 8

Source: Samsung

That’s about as an official source as it comes, even if it wasn’t from Samsung HQ.

We also expect the rest of the Galaxy FE series devices, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, and the Galaxy Buds FE, will also be launched at the same time.

However, it’s unclear if this will be a worldwide launch or if some regions will get devices first.

Image: KnowTechie/WinFuture

Samsung has selected a awkward time to launch the Galaxy S23 FE.

It’s a time of the year tech enthusiasts often refer to as “Techtember” or “Techtober,” the most crowded part of the year for device announcements leading up to the busy holiday period.

Source: WinFuture

Samsung is gambling on name recognition in a crowded mobile market, and taking on Google who is releasing the Pixel 8 range on the same day.

So, which one will come out on top? Galaxy S23 FE or the Google Pixel 8? Well, we will get our answer soon enough!

