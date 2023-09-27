We already know almost everything about Samsung’s upcoming Fan Edition device, especially the Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy Buds FE.

However, the information we had on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series until now might have been was slightly off. We had the pricing info and real-life images of the tablets weeks ago.

Surprisingly, we have a new leak about the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series that reveals all: specifications, design, and more. The latest leak comes from the outlet WinFuture, which fills all the gaps.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE series with a metal build and mid-range hardware

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus Display 10.9-inch LCD, 2,560 x 1,600 pixels,16:10 aspect ratio 12.4-inch LCD, 2,304 x 1,440 pixels Chipset Samsung Exynos octa-core Soc Samsung Exynos octa-core Soc RAM & Storage 6GB/128GB

8GB/256GB 8GB/128GB

12GB/256GB Camera Rear Camera: 8MP Primary camera

Front Camera: 12MP front camera Rear Camera: 8MP Primary camera + 8MP ultrawide camera

Front Camera: 12MP front camera Battery 8,000mAh 10,090 mAh IP Rating IP68 IP68 Weight 524g 628g Colors Gray, Mint, Silver, and Lavender Gray, Mint, Silver, and Lavender

According to the leak, the standard Galaxy Tab S9 FE will sport a 10.9-inch LCD with a 2,560 x 1,600 pixels resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus is larger. It will sport a 12.4-inch LCD with a 2,304 x 1,440 pixels resolution.

In terms of processing power, both Fan Edition tablets are expected to be powered by a Samsung Exynos octa-core chip with a max clock speed of 2.4GHz and an ARM Mali-G68 MP5 GPU.

Image: KnowTechie/WinFuture

The standard Tab S9 FE will have two RAM and storage variants: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. Meanwhile, the Tab S9 FE Plus will also have two variants: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB — both tablets are to feature microSD expandability of up to 1TB.

Both tablets also have cameras, a primary 8MP rear camera, and a 12MP front camera. However, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus has an additional 8MP ultrawide camera on the rear.

Surprisingly, only the larger Plus variant is supposed to come with the S Pen stylus support. However, the leaked images also show the standard variant with an S Pen. So, we’re not sure what’s going on here.

Regarding the additional features, both tablets are IP68 dust and water-resistant rated with Bluetooth 5.3 support, Wi-Fi 6, and an optional 5G variant.

Interestingly, there’s no NFC support for the device. The standard Tab S9 FE is expected to weigh 524g with an 8,000mAh battery, while the Tab S9 FE Plus is expected to weigh 628g with a 10,090 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE series colors & price

Image: KnowTechie/WinFuture

According to the leak, the new Fan Edition tablets are expected to arrive in four colorways: Gray, Mint, Silver, and Lavender.

In terms of the price, older leaks have revealed the Galaxy Tab S9 FE will start at €529 ($566), while the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus at €699 ($748). Also, be ready to pay €100 more for the 5G models.

While WinFuture doesn’t have a release date, a previous Galaxy S23 FE leak revealed Samsung is planning an October 4 launch for its Fan Edition devices, where we also expect the Galaxy FE tablets and Galaxy Buds FE to appear.

