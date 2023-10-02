This GaN charger sports reverse charging USB-C, Lightning ports

In the age of multi-device ownership, the quest for the elusive ‘perfect charger’ has become something of a modern-day Holy Grail.

The Wingo30 30W GaN Wall Charger wants to answer your gadget-charging prayers.

This compact little show-off comes equipped with dual USB-C ports and a Lightning port, promising to declutter your life and put an end to the tyranny of tangled cables.

Sure, GaN chargers are smaller and more efficient than their silicon ancestors, meaning you can theoretically power more devices with less wall power. But let’s face it, we’ve heard these grand promises before.

Is the Wingo30 another case of tech hype over substance? On paper, it seems to check all the boxes, and judging from all the user reviews and feedback, the Wingo30 delivers.

But let’s dive in and see what it’s all about.

Wing30 GaN Wall Charger 4.0 The Wingo30 GaN Wall Charger is a compact, multi-port charging solution equipped with advanced GaN technology. It offers dual USB-C ports, a Lightning port, and a unique reverse charging feature, making it a versatile choice for multi-device users.

The Wingo30 is a versatile charging solution

The Wingo30 has a sweet little feature up its sleeve – reverse charging. This nifty little trick allows you to power up a USB-C device using your Lightning port.

Handy? Sure. But let’s paint a picture here. You’re in a coffee shop, outlets are as scarce as unicorns, and your MacBook is gasping for power. The Wingo30 winks at you, promising salvation.

You connect your iPhone, and voila, your MacBook starts charging. Sounds like a tech fairy tale, doesn’t it? Well, that’s the convenience Wingo30 promises.

Fast charging, multiple devices

Image: KnowTechie

Oh, the joy of waiting for one device to charge before you can plug in the next. It’s like watching paint dry, but less exciting. Enter the Wingo30, promising to put an end to this thrilling pastime.

This charger claims to support simultaneous charging of two devices. Imagine that, freeing up your outlets and potentially halving your charging time.

And with a 30-watt output, it assures you that your devices will juice up faster than you can say ‘low battery’.

Reversible charging is what makes this charger an instant buy

While I don’t normally write about simple chargers, the Wingo30 is worth the exception thanks to its reversible charging feature. That can come in really clutch when you need it.

And not to mention, its GaN tech, versatile ports, and fast charging capabilities are an added bonus. This charger is perfect for anyone juggling multiple devices, and looking for an efficient, one-stop charging solution.

In the crowded arena of chargers, the Wingo30 GaN Wall Charger wants to be more than just another faceless brick in the wall.

The Wingo30 GaN Charger is listed at $49.99 on the WingoCase site and Target.

Wing30 GaN Wall Charger 4.0 The Wingo30 GaN Wall Charger is a compact, multi-port charging solution equipped with advanced GaN technology. It offers dual USB-C ports, a Lightning port, and a unique reverse charging feature, making it a versatile choice for multi-device users. What We Like: The Wingo30's GaN technology allows for efficient, fast charging in a compact form factor.

Its reverse charging capability offers a unique convenience, allowing a Lightning port to power up a USB-C device.

With dual USB-C and a Lightning port, it can cater to a wide range of devices, reducing the need for multiple chargers.

It's currently listed at $49.99 on the WingoCase site, but potential discounts could make this high-tech charger an even more attractive investment.

