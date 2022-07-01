1Password now lets you share files and documents with a link

Last year, 1Password began allowing you to securely share anything in your 1Password vault with anyone, even if the recipient doesn’t use 1Password.

Fast forward to today and the popular password manager now allows you to securely share files and documents through a link. This means the recipient also doesn’t need to have an account to view shared items.

With this new development, you can now easily and securely share 1Password documents and files like logins, secure notes, identities, and credit card info. It’s just as easy as sharing a password.

How document and file sharing works on 1Password

When you want to share a file or document in your vault with someone via a link, 1Password will present you with options allowing you to select who can view it. You can select “anyone with the link” or “people you specify.”

If you select the latter, the recipient will need a verification code to access the file or document you’re sharing. 1Password will generate this one-time code and send it by email.

1Password also allows you to specify an expiry date for the link you generate. After that time, it’ll become unusable. You also have the option of making the link self-destruct after the first view.

The files and documents you share will all be accessible on the 1Password website. If the recipient has a 1Password account, they can easily view, copy, download, and save the shared items to their 1Password account.

On the other hand, recipients who do not have a 1Password account may only access, view, and copy the shared items to other non-1Password locations. You can share links in a chat, SMS, email, or wherever and however you choose.

1Password also allows you to share files and documents with an entire company’s email domain and still be able to individually verify each recipient while maintaining other privacy settings you choose.

Go on and share it

Whatever it is you want to share from your 1Password vault, you can go ahead and share it using the new 1Password item sharing feature. Simply open, share, and send it.

Link sharing on 1Password is pretty much similar to link sharing on Google Drive, only the link shared in the former has an expiry date and far more privacy controls than the latter.

What’s more, 1Password also allows recipients to view the links you share with them in their preferred language and now features a refreshed UI.

