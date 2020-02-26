Review: Yeedi K600 Automatic Vacuum Robot – a great starter device

The Good Low price point Simple operation Comes with a remote control Spacious dustbin at rear The Bad Bounce mode isn't great for coverage 8 Overall

As I was amassing my army of robotic vacuum cleaners ready to take over the planet, I happened upon this simple-yet-effective foot-soldier designed by Yeedi; the K600. Similar in appearance to other robot vacs on the market, it is a circular, black device with bumpers to the front and a detachable dustbin to the rear.

With a price tag of only $199.99, this is an entry-level robot vacuum that boasts a couple of features that more expensive models include; if you’re trying to decide which of the many robovacs you are going to drop cash on, then you could do significantly worse than the Yeedi K600.

Delightfully Simple

A lot of robotic vacuum cleaners may be considered a little complicated when you take into account all the bells as whistles they come bundled with. The Yeedi K600 is refreshingly easy to use, with the handheld remote controlling the vac, or the anti-bump sensors meaning you can kinda leave it to do its own thing.

The Yeedi K600 operates in ‘bounce mode’, which cleans the floor in a random pattern. I find that this can mean a little manual operation as well, as bounce mode doesn’t always cover the entire area you wish to clean – a linear mode similar to that of the Eufy Robovac G10 Hybrid we reviewed recently is preferable to me, but that understandably comes with a higher price tag.

The remote isn’t cluttered with buttons, either. You have: a start/stop button; a home button, which returns the Yeedi K600 to its power base for recharge; a perimeter clean button; and a spot-clean function for quickly picking out any rogue piles of dust you might spot on the floor.

More than a ‘basic’ model

We’ve already mentioned the random cleaning mode, but there is more to the Yeedi K600. It is a powerful device, so it is capable of cleaning carpets as well as hard floors. The 20,000 rpm motor is assisted by the brush head, which features nylon and rubber components – great for picking up pet fur. It is pretty quiet, too, operating at only 55dB.

The sides carry the ubiquitous sweeping brushes that most other models boast in one form or another. These essentially grab any debris in the front of the vacuum, directing dust toward the brush head for a quick pick-up. Once the K600 has finished its work, it trundles off back to the charger for a bit of r&r.

The skinny

Despite its basic price-point, the Yeedi K600 Automatic Vacuum Robot packs in some features that would be expected of a mid-range model. That said, it is easy to operate and very effective when it comes to cleaning the floor – so it does exactly what you want it to, really.

If you are new to robot vacuums, this is a great choice. It is an un-fussy machine that does just the job when it comes to keeping your floors clean and dust-free. Also, between February 27th and March 12th, there is a discount available via Amazon, knocking $60 off the price – you can take advantage of that offer, here.

Have you got a robovac you think we should know about? Which model do you use? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

