Review: Kospet Prime smartwatch – a smartwatch for any aspiring spy

The Good Solid alternative to WearOS Dual cameras are fun to play with Snappy performance The Bad It's kinda big, so not for the small of wrist 8.1 Overall

Ever wanted to be a super-spy? Sure, you did, as did almost everyone who grew up watching Bond, Mission Impossible, and endless reruns of Get Smart. Well, I’m here to say that even if you never made it past recruitment, you can still pretend to be an international person of mystery, with the Kospet Prime smartwatch.

Gearbest sent this over to review as one of their newest hot sellers, so let’s see what’s it all about.

So, what’s this all about?

Okay, so before we go any further let’s deal with the boring parts first. The Kospet Prime is a smartwatch, running Android 7.1.1. That means no WearOS, which might actually be a good thing (especially if you’ve ever used a WearOS watch…).

It’s got a 1260 mAh battery, which is rated at 72 hours of life, 32GB of storage, and a whopping 3GB of RAM. I mean, phones didn’t have much more than that until recently. It also includes GPS, nano-SIM with LTE, and fitness tracking all crammed into a ceramic housing.

Oh, and there’s an IPS display with a 354 pixel per inch resolution, higher than the “retina” pixel count that a certain fruity company likes to tout.

The thing is, the real standout feature on this watch for me is the dual cameras. There’s an 8 MP side camera for taking pictures, and there’s a 2 MP front-facing camera which is used for face unlock. Sure, you can set your smartwatch to open when you flick your wrist, but where’s the fun in that?

Wait, you said something about a super-spy?

Yes, a super spy. With the dual cameras and the ample storage, you can feel like you’re in your own super-spy movie. Heck, you can even take your phone calls and messages on your wrist, making it all you really need to carry around to get stuff done.

That includes activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, recording memos and all the myriad of things Android lets you do. Nifty.

It’s IP67 rated, so you can use it whatever the weather brings, perfect for those days where surveillance duties need a tough companion.

That front-facing camera can be called into action for video calling as well.

So, should I buy one?

Listen, I’m not going to tell you what to do with your hard-earned cash. Wait, that’s kinda my job, sorry about that I got stuck in super-spy mode. See, the $140 Kospet Prime does something that no other Android watch that I’ve used could do – make me grin.

It’s silly, but the idea of having dual cameras on my wrist, with one of them unlocking the watch for use is something that I’ve wanted since I was knee-high to a grasshopper. I feel like James Bond, sans tuxedo, ready to take on whatever villain of the week is laying a trap for me to walk into.

The other thing it does is actually work. I’ve used WearOS watches, they’re laggy, they’re power-hungry, and they all look boring. Not so here, with the 3GB of RAM making the Kospet Prime extremely fast. Oh, and it’s got a nano-SIM so you can use it as your primary LTE phone. Calling Dick Tracy, calling Dick Tracy…

A sample unit was provided for the purpose of this review.

Editors’ Recommendations: