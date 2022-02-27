How to turn off automatic updates on Windows 11

Windows 11 is the latest operating system from Microsoft and the company is consistently pushing out updates for users. While these are usually helpful, there might be times when you don’t want to update. For that, you’ll need to know how to stop automatic updates on Windows 11

Typically, you should avoid pausing automatic updates on Windows, but there are instances where it might be the smart thing to do. Maybe you have a big presentation coming up and are worried the update will start right before you have to present.

It’s also possible that some of your programs may have issues after updating and you need those programs for work or school. There are numerous reasons, honestly.

That said, Microsoft’s updates are still important and can help protect your data, so only pause updates if you are sure it is something you need to do. If you fall into this category, then keep reading below, as we’ll go over multiple methods of turning off automatic Windows 11 updates.

The first method we’ll go through will let you pause upcoming updates on Windows 11. This is our recommended method, as it makes it easier to continue updating your PC when you are ready. Follow along below:

Go to Start and then Settings, or right-click on the Start menu and select Settings

Image: KnowTechie

Next, click on Windows Update

Image: KnowTechie

To pause updates, click the Pause updates drop-down menu and specify the duration of the pause

Image: KnowTechie

Note that once the pause period is over, Windows will automatically install new updates. So don’t forget to pause the updates again, if you find it necessary. But again, updates are often important, so we don’t recommend waiting too long.

If you wish to permanently disable Windows 11 automatic updates, you may do so by stopping the whole Windows update service. To do this:

Go to the Start menu, type Run, and then press Enter

Image: KnowTechie

2. Next, in the Run app, type services.msc and press Enter

Image: KnowTechie

3. In the service window, look for Windows Update and double-click on it

Image: KnowTechie

4. In the Windows update settings, select Disabled from the drop-down menu beside Startup Type

Image: KnowTechie

5. After that, click on OK and restart your PC to put the changes into effect

Windows updates can be enabled again by following the same process listed above. Simply change the Startup type back to Automatic.

Disabling automatic updates in Windows 11 can also be accomplished by making changes to the registry. This is a more in-depth method and should only be used if you feel comfortable making large changes to your operating system.

If you prefer this method, follow the steps below:

Go to the Start menu and type regedit and then press Enter

Image: KnowTechie

2. Go down this path: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows. Alternatively, copy and paste the path into the Registry search bar

Image: KnowTechie

3. Right-click on the Windows folder in the sidebar and then select New > Key

Image: KnowTechie

4. Name the key WindowsUpdate and press Enter

Image: KnowTechie

5. Now, right-click on WindowsUpdate and again create a new key. Name it AU and press Enter

Image: KnowTechie

6. Right-click anywhere on the right panel and select New > DWORD (32-bit) Value

Image: KnowTechie

7. Name the key NoAutoUpdate and press Enter

Image: KnowTechie

8. Double-click on it and change the value from 0 to 1

Image: KnowTechie

9. Close the Registry Editor and restart your PC

This method will completely disable Windows updates, but again, this method isn’t recommended unless you are very comfortable with making changes to Windows.

This is another in-depth method to disable automatic updates in Windows 11. Only use this if you are comfortable with diving deep into System folders and making changes. In this guide, we’ll be using Group Policy to accomplish the task. Here’s how:

Go to the Start menu, type gpedit.msc and then click on the Group policy editor in the search results

Image: KnowTechie

2. Navigate to the following path: Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Windows Update> Manage updates offered from Windows Update

Image: KnowTechie

3. Double-click on Select the target Feature Update version and select the radial Enabled button

Image: KnowTechie

4. Next, type 21H1 into the Target Version for Feature Updates and click on OK

Image: KnowTechie

Doing this will stop updates from being pushed to Windows. Typically, a method like this is only used for companies that can’t afford to take a chance on updates that break their sensitive programs. For regular users, this method is not recommended.

Image: KnowTechie

The app we’ll be using to stop Windows 11 updates is Windows Update Blocker, and its sole purpose is to prevent updates from being installed.

If you don’t have much computer knowledge and want to disable Windows updates with an app, this method is for you.

First, download Windows Update Blocker Next, extract the Windows Update Blocker file

Image: KnowTechie

Run the .exe file, select Disable updates and check Protect Services Settings

Image: KnowTechie

Click on Apply Now

You have successfully switched off automatic updates on Windows 11. Additionally, you can reactivate the updates by selecting the Enable Updates option in Windows Update Blocker if you change your mind.

Image: KnowTechie

Disabling Windows 11 updates using the Registry and Group Policy Editors should be done with caution. If you mess up any of the steps, it’s possible you’ll cause serious problems with your operating system.

In addition, the updates are typically for your own security, as they often include patches that protect you from vulnerabilities.

If you don’t want to risk causing damage to your operating system or simply need to pause updates for a little while, using something like the Windows Update Blocker app is recommended.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: