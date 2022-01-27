Android apps and taskbar upgrades are coming in the next Windows 11 update

It looks like Windows 11’s first major update is coming next month. Microsoft is planning to open up a public preview of Android apps on its latest PC operating system sometime next month. The company is also bringing some much-needed upgrades to the taskbar, as well as a couple of revamped Windows apps.

Windows’ Chief Product Officer Panos Panay shared the company’s plans for this update in a blog post on the Windows website earlier this week. Among the main aspects of next month’s new features was the public preview of Android apps.

We first learned about Android apps coming to Windows 11 back in October, shortly after the new operating system launched. The apps will seemingly work like any other Windows app.

Image: Microsoft

They will have built-in Alt+Tab switching and other integrations. You’ll even be able to pin Android apps to your taskbar, like any other app.

And speaking of the taskbar, it looks like we’re finally getting some much-needed improvements to the taskbar. Panay says next month’s update will bring the popular weather widget back to the Windows 11 taskbar.

Image: KnowTechie

It will also add call mute and unmute, as well as a new window sharing feature so you can easily share your screen in video calls. And finally, the update will include two completely redesigned apps in Notepad and Media Player.

We didn’t get any kind of release date or exact time that we could expect this update. Panay just says that these changes are coming next month.

I, personally, have yet to make the upgrade from Windows 10 because I don’t want to lose some of the quality-of-life features that make Windows 10 so familiar. But, as more updates like this one continue to come to Windows 11, I imagine I’ll be making the switch pretty soon.

