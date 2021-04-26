Deals
Get this 512GB SanDisk microSD card for just $63
This microSD card usually runs for $100 each.
If you need a reason to pick up a 512GB microSD card, here’s the best one we can give you. Amazon is blowing out these SanDisk 512GB MicroSD cards at just $63 each. This microSD card typically sells for $100.
These cards are fast for better pictures, app performance, and full HD video. Ideal for Android and Apple smartphones and tablets, these A1-rated cards load apps faster for a better smartphone experience. Built to perform in harsh conditions, SanDisk Ultra PLUS microSD cards are waterproof, temperature proof, shockproof and X-ray proof. It also comes with a lifetime warranty too.
Sure, $63 seems like a big upfront investment. But look at it this way, you can either spend $63 for this card on Amazon vs. Best Buy’s price, which currently has this card listed at $109. Obviously, Amazon is the better choice here. Click the button below for more info.
