Best Buy is having a huge sale on JBL headphones right now

Nowadays, it’s pretty obvious that JBL makes some of the best Bluetooth headphones on the market. And if you don’t know, well, you better ask someone.

But if you aren’t hip to the game and looking to give them a try, Best Buy is running a limited-time sale on a wide variety of JBL headphones.

No matter what your budget, there’s something here for everyone. Prices range from as low as $99 to as high as $150. So depending on how much you’re willing to spend, we’re confident you’ll find something here that suits your budget.

Here are some of the best deals Best Buy has up for grabs:

Personally, we have our eye on the JBL Live 660NC. Right now, it’s down to $150, down $50 from its usual $200. Also, the $100 JBL Live460NC is a solid deal – this is the first time we’ve seen it discounted.

Like all good things, these prices won’t stick around forever. Best Buy has these available in a limited-time sale, and there’s no telling when they plan to end it or when supplies run out.

So our best suggestion is to jump on these prices while you can. Click the button below for more info.

