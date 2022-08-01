Deals
This 6-in-1 multiport USB charging hub is on sale for just $16
With six ports, this 6-in-1 multiport USB charging hub is perfect for charging all of your devices at once.
One of the hardest things logistically about all the electronic devices we carry around today is keeping our devices charged. One way to alleviate that problem is with a multi-port USB charging hub.
And if you’re looking to make the jump to one, this Topvork 6-in-1 multiport USB charging hub is down to an incredible $16 with promo code M4LJR4AU. This USB-charging hub typically sells for $25.
So what makes this USB hub so special? For starters, it’s a 65W charger, which charges your devices much faster than your traditional wall charger. According to Topvork, they claim it can charge an iPhone 12 from 0 to 45% in only 30 minutes.
With six USB inputs and its slim, pocket-sized design, you’ll be able to power up multiple devices simultaneously and keep all your devices well-organized. No more tangled messes.
This is an absolute steal for just $16, and we highly recommend jumping on this. Act fast, though. The promo code M4LJR4AU is good until August 7. Click the button below for more info.
