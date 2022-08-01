This 6-in-1 multiport USB charging hub is on sale for just $16

One of the hardest things logistically about all the electronic devices we carry around today is keeping our devices charged. One way to alleviate that problem is with a multi-port USB charging hub.

And if you’re looking to make the jump to one, this Topvork 6-in-1 multiport USB charging hub is down to an incredible $16 with promo code M4LJR4AU. This USB-charging hub typically sells for $25.

So what makes this USB hub so special? For starters, it’s a 65W charger, which charges your devices much faster than your traditional wall charger. According to Topvork, they claim it can charge an iPhone 12 from 0 to 45% in only 30 minutes.

With six USB inputs and its slim, pocket-sized design, you’ll be able to power up multiple devices simultaneously and keep all your devices well-organized. No more tangled messes.

This is an absolute steal for just $16, and we highly recommend jumping on this. Act fast, though. The promo code M4LJR4AU is good until August 7. Click the button below for more info.

