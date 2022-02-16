Give your PS5 the storage upgrade it deserves with this WD_BLACK SSD for $180

The PlayStation 5 is an excellent console, but one thing it’s lacking is storage space. Sure, it comes with an 875GB SSD, but system software dwindles that down to 667.2GB when all is said and done. Thankfully, you can expand the PS5’s internal storage with a third-party SSD.

If this sounds like something you need, Best Buy has this WD_Black SN850 1TB SSD down to $180. This SSD typically sells for $269, so you’re saving a total of $90, which is pretty good if you ask me.

Now, it’s worth noting that you will have to open up your PS5 and install this SSD yourself. But after watching this three-minute video from Sony’s website, the process looks pretty straightforward and shouldn’t take up a huge chunk of your time.

If you think you could benefit from more storage space (which eventually you will), then it’s time you upgrade your PS5’s storage capacity. This discounted SSD is a good place to start. Click the button below for more info.

