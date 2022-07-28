Best Buy’s back-to-school sale offers up to $350 on HP laptops

Best Buy’s back-to-school sale is live, and to kick things off, they’re offering up to $350 discounts on select HP laptops. If you’re in the market for a new laptop, this is an opportunity you can’t afford to miss.

For a limited time, you can get a wide variety of quality HP laptops at nearly half the usual asking price. That’s insane.

So, what’s up for grabs? Pretty much everything, and it isn’t limited to just HP laptops. So, depending on your budget and needs, there’s a little something here for everyone.

If you’re looking for a reliable laptop, here are some of our favorite HP laptops Best Buy is deeply discounting right now.

The best HP laptop deals at Best Buy

Again, this is just the tip of the iceberg. There’s a mess of other deals on HP laptops and discounts on Chromebooks and Lenovo options. Click the button below for more info.

Image: KnowTechie

The much-talked-about 2022 HP laptop 17 can be yours for only $399 this back-to-school season. Get $300 off this sturdy laptop today.

It has a screen size of 17.3 inches, a full HD screen resolution of 1920 x 1080, and an Intel 11th Generation Core i5 processor.

This medium-range laptop packs 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage to hold most of your day-to-day documents and files.

It’s budget-friendly, supports light gaming, and comes with Windows 11. Get it now for just $399.

Image: KnowTechie

The HP Envy X360 2-in-1 laptop is another fabulous computer you can steal from Best Buy for just $699 if you hurry.

Arguably one of the best deals in this offer, the HP Envy X360 2-in-1 laptop comes with Windows 11. It also has an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 12GB of combined DDR4 RAM, 512GB of PCIe NVMe2 SSD storage, and AMD Radeon Graphics support.

It has a 15.6-inch IPS screen with a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080. It is multi-touch enabled. It also comes with audio by Bang and Olufsen, Wi-Fi 6E, a 5MP True Vision IR camera, and can go from 0 to 50% charge in 30 minutes.

Now selling for just $699 on Best Buy, but it won’t be there for long. These will sell out fast, don’t miss out.

Image: KnowTechie

The HP Chromebook X360 is another solid laptop up for grabs in the ongoing Best Buy back-to-school deal.

The HP Chromebook X360 is a 14-inch 2-in-1 touchscreen device powered by a dual-core Intel Core i3 processor.

Under the hood, it has 8GB of memory and 128GB of NVMe SSD storage. This mid-range laptop is excellent for multitasking, advanced photo and video editing, and light gaming.

It has Intel UHD Graphics with a 1920 x 1080 full HD screen resolution. It also comes with ChromeOS and Google Assistant built-in. Get it now for $399.

Image: KnowTechie

The HP Chromebook X2 is on sale for just $299, that’s $300 off the usual price of $599, for a limited time only.

This 11.2-inch portable budget laptop has a Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 64 GB of eMMC storage.

It also has a 2160 x 1440 FHD+ screen resolution and IPS display which is excellent for movies and light gaming.

It comes in an aluminum chassis with touchscreen support and an integrated graphics card. It’s all yours for an impressive $299.

