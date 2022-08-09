Sony’s new LinkBuds S earbuds are down from $200 to $148

Only a few months ago, Sony announced its new $200 LinkBuds S earbuds. And now, Amazon is running a deal that knocks the price down to just $148, making this the lowest price we’ve seen to date.

The LinkBuds S has only been out for three months, and since then, they’ve racked up a nearly-perfect four-star review rating. Amazon shoppers love these, and honestly, why wouldn’t they?

These earbuds sport six hours of battery life with ANC enabled and 14 additional hours from the battery case. On top of that, it only takes five minutes of them being in the case to give you sixty extra minutes of playtime.

Image: Sony

The LinkBuds S earbuds will also monitor your activity and surroundings to automatically adapt what you’re hearing. This comes in clutch when ambient sounds need to be heard or even changing what’s playing based on your activity.

Pretty rad, right? So, do yourself a favor and check out the LinkBuds S product page on Amazon to see if this is something worth picking up. Grabbing these at $148 is much better than paying the full $200. Click below for more details.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.