Trifo’s Emma Pet robot vacuum is down to $95.99 with coupon code

If you’ve been looking for a good deal on a robot vacuum that can handle all that pet hair, then Trifo has a deal for you.

The Trifo Emma Pet robot vacuum is designed to help maintain clean floors in homes where pet hair can take the place of your carpet.

Normally $169.99, Trifo is offering up a $40 coupon on Amazon. On top of that, you can get an extra 20 percent off with the coupon code EWCZS6GX at checkout. The deal runs from now until September 11.

The Emma Pet is designed with your pets in mind. It features an automatic pet hair extractor to clear the roller head of any bunches of pet hair.

Aside from that, the vacuum comes with smart navigation and anti-falling. It has a wide cleaning patch for faster vacuuming and can even integrate with your Alexa or Google Home smart home devices.

If you’ve been on the fence about a new robot vacuum, check out this deal from Trifo. Click the button below for more information.

And remember, be sure to check the box for a $40 coupon and use code EWCZS6GX for an extra 20 percent off at checkout.

