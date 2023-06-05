Today only, get this 2020 M1 MacBook Pro for $600 off

Ladies and gents, hold onto your wallets because the deal gods have smiled upon us today. It’s time to take a gargantuan leap into the world of Apple innovation with their 2020 M1 MacBook Pro going for just $1,299.

Yes, you read those right – B&H has it up for 600 smackeroos off its usual price of $1,899! Not tomorrow, not next week, but today only!

Powered by Apple’s revolutionary M1 chip, this sleek laptop will turbocharge your productivity, creativity, or your latest binge-watching session of “Techies Gone Wild.”

13.3" MacBook Pro M1 Chip with Retina Display 4.5 Unleash your inner tech titan with the 2020 M1 MacBook Pro! Marvel at its dazzling Retina display, conquer tasks with an 8-core CPU and GPU, and revel in up to 20 hours of battery life. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

With a vibrant Retina display melting your eyeballs with its beauty, say goodbye to squint-induced headaches and hello to Netflix mind melds.

Though it possesses the might of Zeus himself with an 8-core CPU and GPU, worry not about battery life. This beast clocks in at up to 20 hours on a single charge, so no more chaining yourself to an outlet like some haggard tech-gollum.

But let’s get real here – why do we even need a reason to snatch up this amazing deal? Will you use your newfound power as a blogger battling the infinite digital expanse, or flex it as a Zoom warrior?

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Perhaps elevate yourself to video editor extraordinaire! Ultimately, the choice is yours.

The clock is ticking

So don’t lag behind like your old, sluggish tech fossil. Embrace the future and grab this incredible limited-time offer today. Because tomorrow, when FOMO smacks you upside the head, don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Again, that’s $600 off its original price tag at B&H, making this M1 MacBook Pro yours for just $1,299, Today only though, folks. Don’t be left standing at the virtual checkout mourning your missed opportunity.

13.3" MacBook Pro M1 Chip with Retina Display 4.5 Unleash your inner tech titan with the 2020 M1 MacBook Pro! Marvel at its dazzling Retina display, conquer tasks with an 8-core CPU and GPU, and revel in up to 20 hours of battery life. What We Like: Revolutionary M1 chip for blazing-fast performance

Stunning Retina display for immersive visuals

8-core CPU and GPU to tackle any task with ease

Up to 20 hours of battery life – no more outlet hunting

Perfect for creatives, professionals, and binge-watchers alike

Future-proof investment in Apple's cutting-edge technology Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news