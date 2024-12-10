iPhone SE 4 could get 48MP rear camera and OLED screen

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

A new report surfaced online detailing the camera and display specifications of the iPhone SE 4. The upcoming budget iPhone has made multiple rounds on the internet, revealing details of what to expect from the device.

Through these leaks, we have learned that the device will bring significant upgrades over its predecessor, the iPhone SE 3. Let’s check out what we can expect from the iPhone SE 4.

iPhone SE 4 specifications detailed in a new leak

According to a Sunday supply chain report from ET News, the iPhone SE 4 will feature notable camera improvements, including a 48MP rear camera and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

It’s a nice jump compared to the SE 3’s 12MP rear and 7MP front cameras. LG Innotek, a Korea-based supplier, will provide both camera systems.

The iPhone SE series typically sees updates every three years, and the SE 4 is poised to deliver significant improvements.

Rumors suggest it will adopt a 6.1-inch display and a design inspired by the iPhone 16, a departure from the SE 3’s smaller 4.7-inch screen.

Another major change is the inclusion of Face ID, making the SE 4 the final iPhone to transition from Touch ID.

The device is also expected to incorporate a USB-C port and an Action button, aligning with the iPhone 16 lineup.

Additionally, it could be the first Apple product to feature an in-house 5G chip, stemming from Apple’s 2019 acquisition of Intel’s modem business.

This move would reduce reliance on Qualcomm chips across Apple’s ecosystem.

However, to maintain affordability, the iPhone SE 4 might not ship with certain premium features like the Dynamic Island, Camera Control button, and Apple Intelligence support.

If these rumors hold true, the iPhone SE 4 will be a major leap forward, blending modern features with affordability.

While earlier reports suggested the iPhone SE 4 could arrive in 2024, more recent reports hint at a release in the first half of 2025.

What do you think about the iPhone SE 4 so far? Are you looking forward to buying one? Let’s talk in the comments, down below, or ping us via our Twitter or Facebook.

