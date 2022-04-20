This leak gives us a glimpse of Google’s upcoming Pixel Watch

We’ve seen no end of leaks of Google’s upcoming Pixel Watch. Now we’ve got a clearer image of the watch itself, thanks to a recent scoop from the folks at Onleaks and 91Mobiles.

The leaked render shows the main body of the Pixel Watch. And what a body. It’s got sleek circular lines, only blemished by an aluminum digital crown. Sadly, it’s not likely to be this sleek when released, as the render doesn’t show how the watch bands attach.

The Pixel Watch doesn’t have any bezels, which makes the screen kind of look like a giant bubble. The other big thing to note is the presence of the Fitbit logo on the screen. That points to Google heavily leaning into Fitbit’s tracking tech inside the Pixel Watch.

Image: Jon Prosser

The render backs up earlier reports of the smartwatch’s slim form factor. That could mean issues with battery life, or the need to charge it daily. Maybe Google has found a way around this, which will let the Fitbit’s sleep tracking features shine.

Sadly, this is all the information we have. The company’s annual I/O developer conference is approaching next month, which could be where we finally learn more about the Pixel Watch. We’re also expecting to hear about the Pixel 6a, the latest mid-price smartphone in the Pixel line.

