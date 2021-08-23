How much does it cost to replace the foldable screen on a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3?

Folding phones have been making waves for a couple of years now, and Samsung is now on its third iteration of the Galaxy Z Flip with the Z Flip 3.

While the idea of a folding phone like the Flip 3 is great, many of the early models of folding phones had screens that had many, many issues. From dirt to simply folding the phone too much, users and reviewers both had their fair share of issues.

Which leads to the question – how much would it cost you to replace the screen if something happens to it? Well, with the new Samsung phones, we now have some confirmation on exactly what you should expect to pay if your screen breaks.

How much does it cost to replace the screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3?

Short answer: $369 for the folding screen

While replacing phone screens is something that many of us have had to do, folding screens are a newer thing and many people might not understand the costs associated with it.

According to The Verge, which spoke with a Samsung spokesperson, a full-screen replacement on the $1,000+ phone (without trade-in) will set you back a whopping $479. For the smaller outer screen, the repair cost is $99.

New Samsung phone purchases do come with a one-year warranty that covers screen repairs, as long as the repairs fall under warranty – which shouldn’t be an issue for most users.

You can also get Samsung Care+ for $12.99 a month that covers up to three screen repairs per year, but if it falls out of warranty replacement, that cost is $249.

