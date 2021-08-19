How to store vaccine information on your Samsung phone

One of the pressing questions right now is how to conveniently keep up with your COVID-19 vaccination information.

As the virus continues to be a problem, many businesses and venues are considering requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test results before customers can enter. Some smartphone manufacturers, like Samsung, have developed a solution to this problem.

Samsung has developed a way for users to store their vaccine information right on their phones. Instead of having to worry about carrying around a physical card at all times, you can now just load the card up on your smartphone, making it easy to keep up with.

The company teamed up with The Commons Project, developers of the CommonHealth app, to add a feature that lets users store their vaccination information in Samsung Pay. Through the CommonHealth app, users can look up their own vaccine information and have it verified. Now, you can take that information and store it directly on Samsung Pay. Here’s how to do it.

Storing your vaccination information on Samsung Pay

The CommonHealth app has let users look up their vaccination information for a while now. The app would develop a QR code that you could then scan with another device to see your records. But with the new partnership with Samsung, your vaccination information can be more readily available. Here’s how to set it up:

Download the CommonHealth app from the Google Play Store Follow the steps on the app to upload your COVID vaccine credentials Select the Add to Samsung Pay link from the vaccine information Open Samsung Pay and select COVID-19 Vaccine Pass to access your vaccine information

That will give you direct access to your COVID vaccination records, right from your Samsung phone. It may be somewhat difficult to upload your information to the CommonHealth app, depending on where you got your vaccination.

If you already have a card with a QR code, you can scan the info straight to the app. Otherwise, you’ll have to find a copy of your records and manually upload them to the app.

