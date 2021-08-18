You can now store your COVID-19 vaccination card on Samsung phones

As more and more people are getting the COVID-19 vaccination, smartphone manufacturers have been working on ways to story vaccination information easily on users’ smartphones. Samsung has become the latest manufacturer to jump on board, announcing the COVID vaccination cards are now available on your smartphone through Samsung Pay.

Earlier this week, the smartphone giant behind the incredibly popular Galaxy line of phones announced a partnership with The Commons Project to develop COVID cards for Samsung Pay. The cards, which are now available, work through The Commons Project’s mobile app, CommonHealth.

Samsung Galaxy users can download the CommonHealth app from the Google Play Store, where they can then enter their relevant COVID and vaccination information. Once that information is verified through the app’s processes, you can then download that information straight to Samsung Pay, where it will be easily accessible whenever you may need it.

With this announcement, Samsung becomes the third major smartphone manufacturer to announce COVID cards for your phone. Google announced updates to its phones a couple of months ago, and Apple’s Health app will be updated with COVID vaccine information with iOS 15.

It’s nice to see smartphone manufacturers like Samsung working on something like this. Although more people are starting to get vaccinated, we are not out of the woods yet, and there has been lots of talk about businesses potentially requiring proof of vaccination to let customers enter their establishments.

It will be nice to have that information conveniently available right on your smartphone.

