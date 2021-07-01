Digital vaccination cards are coming to Android soon thanks to Google’s Passes API

A new Google update will let you keep your COVID vaccination card on your Android smartphone. Android owners will soon be able to carry around a digital COVID card on their phone that tells pertinent information on COVID vaccines and testing.

Google has updated its Passes API, which allows users to save boarding passes, gift cards, tickets, among a few other offers in digital form right on their Android smartphone. Now, the company is looking to add COVID vaccination and testing cards to its list.

Google has said that this new feature will initially be available only in the United States, but it will roll out to other countries soon after its initial launch.

The company has been working with government agencies and healthcare professionals to help develop these digital cards. The cards will be filled with relevant information regarding an individual’s COVID-19 history.

For individuals who have been vaccinated, the cards will include relevant information such as the date of the vaccination and which vaccination a user received. The cards are also equipped to give data about COVID testing, like the name and date of a test, as well as results and names of where the test was performed.

All of this data will be stored on an individual’s Android smartphone, making it less susceptible to privacy concerns. This also means that you won’t have to be connected to the internet to access your digital COVID card. Additionally, Google has promised that will not retain or share any data with 3rd parties.

It is unclear when we will start seeing digital COVID cards coming to Android devices, but agencies and organizations in charge of developing the cards are likely hard at work as we speak.

