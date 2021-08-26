Microsoft 365 is getting a price hike for the first time in a decade

Microsoft is known for the Windows operating system as well as the massive Microsoft 365 suite that includes programs like Excel, Word, and PowerPoint. The suite has changed and evolved over time since it was first released, and now, the company has announced its first-ever price increase for the commercial version of the suite.

According to a blog post on the Microsoft website, all versions of the Microsoft 365 business edition will soon get just a little more expensive. Interestingly, the company has not decided to increase the price on consumer and educational versions of the program suite.

But for business, expect the monthly price for Microsoft 365 to increase in the coming months. Starting six months from now, on March 1, 2022, the price increases will take effect. Fortunately, the increase is relatively minimal.

There are several different options for Microsoft 365 that offer varying levels of services and features. The cheapest version, Microsoft 365 Basic, will increase from $5 to $6 per month, while the most expensive option, Microsoft 365 E3, will increase from $32 to $36 per month.

The company also announced an increase to a few of its Office 365 enterprise plans that remain intact today. Office 365 E1 will increase from $8 to $10 per month, E3 will increase from $20 to $23, and E5 will increase from $35 to $38. Those three packages are specifically built for business and are the only remnants of the old Office 365 name.

Of course, you don’t have to worry about any of these price increases going into effect now. You have six months, or until March 1, 2022, before these Microsoft 365 packages go up in monthly cost.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: