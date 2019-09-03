Oh great, Samsung is launching a second thinner, square folding phone next year

Samsung’s folding phone, the Galaxy Fold, hasn’t even been launched yet (at least not officially), but that isn’t stopping rumors of another folding phone the company plans on releasing next year. Mind you, this is from the same company that openly admitted to rushing the Galaxy Fold launch.

We previously touched on this rumor a couple of months ago, but now Bloomberg scooped some more details on Samsung’s next project.

Here’s what we know

Samsung’s second folding smartphone is built around a 6.7-inch display

It will fold into a pocketable square when folded inward, sort of like a clam.

It will reportedly be cheaper than the $1,980 Fold

Samsung is collaborating with American designer Thom Browne for this project

When folded, there will be a one-inch OLED on the outside to show notifications

The phone features a single hole-punch camera on the inside and two more cameras on the outside of the device

One important key takeaway from this Bloomberg report is what one of the sources claim regarding the Galaxy Fold: “The launch of the successor device may, however, hinge on how well the Fold performs after its imminent launch.” Meaning, if the Fold doesn’t fly off store shelves, Samsung may nix the whole project entirely.

Judging from what we know about the Galaxy Fold and its failed launch, don’t expect to see this phone released any time soon. Like, it’s so bad, that mobile carriers have already said they don’t have any plans on selling them. That’s a rough hit. But hey, it’s warranted.

The Galaxy Fold is reportedly being launched in late September, with rumors pointing towards a September 27 launch date. Again, this much cooler folding phone from Samsung lays in the balance of how well the Galaxy Fold performs. Yikes.

Do you prefer this folding phone idea over the Galaxy Fold? Have any thoughts on it? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: