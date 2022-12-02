Lock Socket: Never worry about a stolen phone charger again

Public areas are a haven for stolen phone charges. It’s 2022; something out there must prevent this, right? There is, and it’s called Lock Socket.

Lock Socket is an innovative lock that prevents lost or stolen phone chargers.

Here’s how it works: Snap the charging block onto it, lock the charging cable in place, and screw the wall plate directly onto any standard or Decora wall plate.

This unique solution protects standard iPhone, iPad, and Android charging blocks.

Who’s behind Lock Socket?

Shaant Varjabedian, a watchmaker based out of Florida and the company’s founder, discovered the invention after years of frustration with keeping up with phone chargers in his household.

After searching for charging blocks and cables for many years, he could not find anything that met his needs.

How do people feel about Lock Socket?

According to Amazon, the Lock Socket Pro charger lock for iPhone Pros has received 4 out of 5 stars.

Despite its rating, however, its iPad charger lock has 19 available products, which indicates high demand. Furthermore, the iPhone standard charger lock has a 4.0 rating.

And last but not least, the Samsung Galaxy charger lock has a rating of 3.9 out of 5 stars.

Why is this piece an ideal solution to one’s problem?

This Lock Socket is ideal since it prevents thieves from stealing your charger. As well as charger locks, Varjabedian makes custom orders, so depending on your phone, Lock Socket could help.

When it comes to hospitals and health facilities, if you don’t have a Samsung or Apple charging block, send it in, and he will custom-make a Lock Socket for you.

Purchasing this piece is also advantageous as it takes a few minutes to disassemble. Plus, if someone attempts to steal your charger, you can catch them immediately.

Lock Socket is manufactured in the United States and distributed across North America and Mexico.

