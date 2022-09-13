The PowerMate is a versatile charger for all of your devices

With all of our various electronic devices these days, it can be a bit of a hassle to keep everything charged up at all times. That is until the Hapwer PowerMate came along.

The Hapwr PowerMate is an all-in-one charger with super fast charging and multiple ports. It offers powerful charging, with 105W and 145W options that will keep your devices juiced up quickly and efficiently.

The PowerMate is currently in the prototype stage on Indiegogo, with new orders expected to ship in October.

There are currently early-bird specials that get you a 105W PowerMate for $49 or a 145W version for $59. So let’s see what the PowerMate is all about.

Multiports and fast charging to keep you going

Image: KnowTechie

We’ve all run into this problem with technology before. You have multiple devices, like your laptop and your iPhone, that are running out of battery at the same time.

And if you don’t have multiplier charging bricks or extra outlets, you’ll just have to charge one of the devices up at once. But Hapwr’s PowerMate offers several outputs in a single box that only takes up one outlet.

The PowerMate features two USB-C ports and an additional USB-A port for charging multiple devices at once. There’s even an HDMI port that you can use to pass a signal from your device to a monitor.

And on top of that, there’s even an additional AC output on the body of the charger. So you can plug the charger into the wall and still have access to an AC output if you need to plug something else in.

GaN technology allows for fast output without overheating

When you’re running this much power through a single device, there’s always the issue of overheating that needs to be addressed.

The PowerMate is made of gallium nitrate, or GaN, a material that makes a good semiconductor for chargers without creating tons of heat. With GaN, the PowerMate is able to deliver tons of power while not creating tons of heat.

The 105W version of the PowerMate has a total power draw of 105 watts, and the 145W has 145 watts of power draw.

Those wattages can be split up between the three different ports, or you can utilize most of the power draw in a single port.

For example, with only a single charger plugged into a USB-C port on the 105W version, you can get 100W total in a single charger. And you can get the leftover 5W with another charger in the USB-A port.

And if you split the power draw into two, you can get 65W out of one USB-C port and 30W out of the other while still getting the 5W from the USB-A port.

With all of that power, you can charge up several devices at once without sacrificing charging speed. You could even charge up your laptop super quickly using one of the USB-C ports while the other is occupied charging your phone.

For multiple devices, the PowerMate can be super handy

Image: KnowTechie

By now, the majority of us have several electronic devices that we need to keep charged regularly. From smartphones to smartwatches and even laptops, keeping up with several charging bricks can be tedious.

The PowerMate aims to solve that problem, offering significant power draw and several different ports that you can use at the same time. And you don’t have to worry about overheating thanks to the GaN technology.

The PowerMate is currently in the crowdfunding stage on Indiegogo. You can order packages starting at $49 that will get you the 105W version or $59 for the 145W option. Check out the Indiegogo page here for more information.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: