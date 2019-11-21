Apple’s iPhone 11 battery case features a physical camera button and wireless charging

Did you spend $700+ on a new iPhone? Well, guess what – Apple wants you to spend an extra $129 on it. Earlier this week, the company just lifted the veil on its new lineup of iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max battery cases. They’re pretty much identical to last year’s model when it comes to appearance (minus the bigger camera section), and they’re all being offered in the same color options of black, white, and pink.

One thing noticeably different from this case is that this one features a dedicated camera button. When pressed, the camera app is immediately launched – regardless if the phone is locked or unlocked. A quick press of the button snaps a picture and a longer press records a QuickTake video. All of this works for selfies too. Apple is pretty adamant about this for some reason.

As for the battery itself, it’s not entirely clear how much battery capacity it has to offer. The product’s description page has no mention of battery size, but Apple claims it “delivers up to 50% longer battery life.” This is on top of the impressive battery life the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro already offer. On top of that, the case supports wireless charging too.

Apple’s latest battery case for the iPhone 11 retails at $129 and can be purchased directly via Apple’s website. The price applies to all iPhone 11 models.

$129 is a lot of money for a simple iPhone battery case. There are cheaper options out there. But if you’re gung-ho about having an Apple logo on the back of your iPhone – this is what you’re looking for.

