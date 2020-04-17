Samsung made a cheaper version of the Galaxy S10 and it costs $650

Hot on the heels of one mid-price smartphone is the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, which is already available for purchase from select retailers. It comes unlocked with 128GB of storage and has a pretty hefty 4,500 mAh battery.

Since being announced at CES 2020, Samsung has already released this device in other markets, but this marks the first time it has been available to U.S. consumers. Will this fill the pricing void left by the Galaxy S20 range while the economy is in decline?

Here’s the skinny on the lower-priced Samsung Galaxy S10

6.7 inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O screen (that’s the hole-punch for a camera) at 2400 x 1080 resolution

Snapdragon 855 processor

Triple-lens rear camera: 5 MP f2.4 macro, 48 MP F2.0 wide-angle with “Super Steady OIS,” and a 12 MP F2.2 ultra-wide with 123-degree field of view

Only one color option, Prism Black

$649, but you can trade in an eligible handset to get that down to $399

You can pick one up from Samsung’s online store, Amazon, or Best Buy if you’re looking for flagship performance without the flagship price tag. Best Buy is your best bet if you’re also picking up mobile service, as you get a hefty discount of up to $200 for activation.

Samsung also released the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite today, which has a 10.2-inch screen, an S Pen, and will retail for $349 when it arrives later this quarter.

What do you think? Interested in the Galaxy S10 Lite? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

