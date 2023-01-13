Samsung Galaxy S23 marketing renders leak early

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 devices have leaked early in what we believe are official renders, showing off four colors of the unannounced device.

Thanks to WinFuture, the Galaxy S23’s design changed from last year’s S22 design.

In a departure from previous designs, the camera bump is gone, with the three cameras now arranged similarly to last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The aluminum edge frame has been rounded off for a more elegant appearance. These curves may also make the device more comfortable to hold.

The leaked images show the Galaxy S23’s four colors. Those are Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Mystic Lilac, and Cotton Flower.

Samsung hasn’t changed much design-wise; this device looks more refined than reworked.

That’s probably a good thing, as Galaxy devices are already among the better-looking handsets.

The leaked images didn’t contain details on what’s under the hood. We’ll have to wait until February 1 to find out what powers the Galaxy S23 and which hardware features have been improved.

For now, it’s just a waiting game until the next leak drips out.

Again, we can’t be 100% sure that this Unpacked event will consist of the Galaxy S23 range and the new Galaxy Book laptop.

That said, Samsung has been teasing a Galaxy smartphone, and February is the usual time the company releases the flagship Galaxy range, so we’ll find out on February 1.

Samsung will give you up to $100 Samsung credit for reserving

Customers who sign up on Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung App from January 10 through February 1 are eligible to receive the following offers:

– $50 Samsung Credit when you pre-order either a Galaxy smartphone or Galaxy Book

– $100 Samsung Credit when you pre-order both the Galaxy smartphone and Galaxy Book

