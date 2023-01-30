Galaxy S23 color options leaked before Galaxy Unpacked

A new leak spills the beans on the upcoming Galaxy S23 colors.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is just a couple of days away, which means an onslaught of leaks is making the rounds in the news cycle. The latest allegedly reveals all of the Galaxy S23 color options.

The leak comes courtesy of the Twitter account Tech_Reve via SamMobile. The leak claims that the Galaxy S23 and its three variants feature new colors: Botanic Green, Misty Lilac, Phantom Black, and Cotton Flower.

Additionally, the Twitter account alleges additional color options are available exclusively from Samsung’s website. You can find the tweets below highlighting the Galaxy S23 leaked colors.

Now keep in mind none of these colors are confirmed, and we’re reporting on this solely as a rumor.

But in most cases, these color leaks usually pan out to be the real deal, so it wouldn’t surprise us to see them announced at Galaxy Unpacked.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked is officially set for Wednesday, February 1st. The event will kick off at 10:30 am PT (1:30 pm ET) at the iconic Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco.

We can expect Samsung to unveil the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

